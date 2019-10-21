¿La mejor? Muy positivas las críticas de 'Terminator: Destino Oscuro'

El próximo 31 de octubre llegará a las salas de cine de Colombia, 'Terminator: Destino Oscuro', cinta dirigida por Tim Miller, que ya había tenido otros éxitos en taquilla como 'Deadpool'
La sexta película en línea, será protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton y la colombiana Natalia Reyes.
Críticos de la prensa especializada en Estados Unidos ya están haciendo los primeros comentarios en redes sociales. En un principio al ver los trailers no llegaron muy entusiasmados a las salas de cine a ver la cinta.
Sin embargo, parece que la opinión cambió por completo. Por una parte, consideran que es la mejor secuela para Terminator 2: El Juicio Final. y que un factor que jugó de forma positiva en la calificación, fue el regreso de Linda Hamilton como Sarah Connor.
Esto fue lo que compartieron a través de Twitter:
Is #TerminatorDarkFate the best since T2? Yup. Linda Hamilton’s return makes a BIG difference, Mackenzie Davis kicks all the ass, & Natalia Reyes is an excellent anchor. Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 is a winner too. Physicality, VFX, fights - all spot on! Glad they gave this another go. pic.twitter.com/4Q1FNN49Hw— Perri Nemiratu (@PNemiroff) October 21, 2019
TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019
#TerminatorDarkFate is better than you think it’s going to be. Its trying hard to be the Force Awakens of Terminator movies, and mostly succeeds. But it’s lacking Cameron’s innovation, evolution and directing. Arnold is fantastic, the best of his post T2 Terminator appearances.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 21, 2019