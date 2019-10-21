¿La mejor? Muy positivas las críticas de 'Terminator: Destino Oscuro'

En redes sociales se han dado a conocer los primeros comentarios sobre la esperada cinta

El próximo 31 de octubre llegará a las salas de cine de Colombia'Terminator: Destino Oscuro', cinta dirigida por Tim Miller, que ya había tenido otros éxitos en taquilla como 'Deadpool'

¡Vea el nuevo tráiler! Terminator: Destino oscuro

La sexta película en línea, será protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton y la colombiana Natalia Reyes.

Críticos de la prensa especializada en Estados Unidos ya están haciendo los primeros comentarios en redes sociales. En un principio al ver los trailers no llegaron muy entusiasmados a las salas de cine a ver la cinta.

¡Hasta la vista, baby! Natalia Reyes brilló en la premier de 'Terminator'

Sin embargo, parece que la opinión cambió por completo. Por una parte, consideran que es la mejor secuela para Terminator 2: El Juicio Final. y que un factor que jugó de forma positiva en la calificación, fue el regreso de Linda Hamilton como Sarah Connor.

¡Pura adrenalina con ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’!

Esto fue lo que compartieron a través de Twitter:

Cargando