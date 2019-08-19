Twitter, el 'as' de China y noticias falsas sobre protestas de Hong-Kong

Mediante la red social, la agencia de noticias estatal más grande de China, Xinhua News, difundía mensajes erróneos sobre protestas de Hong-Kong.

Según el portal especializado de tecnología TechCrunch, la agencia de noticias estatal más grande de China, Xinhua News, a partir de trinos promocionados busca difundir mensajes sobre las protestas que se viven en Hong Kong y sus acciones violentas.

Recordemos que, la red social Twitter está bloqueada en China. Pero, eso no impide que sea una plataforma ideal para que el país se presente al resto del mundo y a su vez, pueda intervenir en temas polémicos.

Por otro lado, la cuenta oficial de Pinboard, un sitio web de marcadores sociales, critica las acciones de Twitter y en repetidos trinos afirma: “Todos los días salgo y veo cosas con mis propios ojos, y luego voy a informarlo en Twitter y veo tweets promocionados que dicen lo contrario de lo que vi. Twitter está tomando dinero de los equipos de propaganda chinos y está ejecutando estos tweets promocionados contra los principales hashtags de la protesta de Hong Kong. 

