Twitter, el 'as' de China y noticias falsas sobre protestas de Hong-Kong

Según el portal especializado de tecnología TechCrunch, la agencia de noticias estatal más grande de China, Xinhua News, a partir de trinos promocionados busca difundir mensajes sobre las protestas que se viven en Hong Kong y sus acciones violentas.
Recordemos que, la red social Twitter está bloqueada en China. Pero, eso no impide que sea una plataforma ideal para que el país se presente al resto del mundo y a su vez, pueda intervenir en temas polémicos.
Por otro lado, la cuenta oficial de Pinboard, un sitio web de marcadores sociales, critica las acciones de Twitter y en repetidos trinos afirma: “Todos los días salgo y veo cosas con mis propios ojos, y luego voy a informarlo en Twitter y veo tweets promocionados que dicen lo contrario de lo que vi. Twitter está tomando dinero de los equipos de propaganda chinos y está ejecutando estos tweets promocionados contra los principales hashtags de la protesta de Hong Kong.
Every day I go out and see stuff with my own eyes, and then I go to report it on Twitter and see promoted tweets saying the opposite of what I saw. Twitter is taking money from Chinese propaganda outfits and running these promoted tweets against the top Hong Kong protest hashtags pic.twitter.com/6Wb0Km6GOb— Pinboard (@Pinboard) August 17, 2019
I am calling on Twitter to disclose:— Pinboard (@Pinboard) August 18, 2019
1) How much money it took from Xinhua
2) How many ads it ran for them since the start of the Hong Kong protests in June and
3) How those ads were targeted