Así felicitó “La Mujer maravilla” a “Shazam” por su estreno en cines

La divertida foto ha sido la sensación entre sus seguidores.

Colombia

Por estos días la película de” Shazam” se estrenó en las salas de cine ocupando los primeros lugares en taquilla uniéndose a la gran popularidad que recibió en su momento “Aquaman” y “Wonderwoman” cintas del ‘DCU’, pues la cinta ha recaudado en su primer fin de semana más de 50 millones de dólares.

 Ante este gran hecho Gal Gadot, la actriz que interpreta a la superhéroe más famosa de los comics por medio de su perfil de Instagram publicó con una divertida foto que ha causado sensación entre sus seguidores.

Por su parte, el  protagonista de la nueva producción Zachary Levi respondió con otra publicación el mensaje enviado por su colega a la cual agradeció profundamente.

Cabe aclarar que Gal Gadot está por estrenar “Wonder woman 1984” para junio del 2020.

