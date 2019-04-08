Así felicitó “La Mujer maravilla” a “Shazam” por su estreno en cines

Por estos días la película de” Shazam” se estrenó en las salas de cine ocupando los primeros lugares en taquilla uniéndose a la gran popularidad que recibió en su momento “Aquaman” y “Wonderwoman” cintas del ‘DCU’, pues la cinta ha recaudado en su primer fin de semana más de 50 millones de dólares.
Ante este gran hecho Gal Gadot, la actriz que interpreta a la superhéroe más famosa de los comics por medio de su perfil de Instagram publicó con una divertida foto que ha causado sensación entre sus seguidores.
Por su parte, el protagonista de la nueva producción Zachary Levi respondió con otra publicación el mensaje enviado por su colega a la cual agradeció profundamente.
Comin into the home stretch of the @shazammovie “Yes Tour” here at @colbertlateshow, and wanted to take a second to thank you. To everyone. For all the things. This has been the dreamiest dream, made possible by the multitudes of you all out there who have continued to offer so much love and support and faith in myself and everyone involved in this film. 🙏 I really do hope that everyone gets the opportunity to see @shazammovie. It is full of so much heart, humor, and joy, and will leave you feeling like a kid again. 🙌 And if you can go see it this opening weekend, it would be beyond groovy. 😉
Cabe aclarar que Gal Gadot está por estrenar “Wonder woman 1984” para junio del 2020.
