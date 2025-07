Daniel Noboa se expresa contrario a posición de Gustavo Petro por deportación de presos colombianos

QUITO, ECUADOR - NOVEMBER 23: Newly elected President Daniel Noboa (R) greets with President of Colombia Gustavo Petro during the presidential inauguration at the Ecuadorean National Assembly on November 23, 2023 in Quito, Ecuador. Noboa will complete the 2021-2025 period after President Guillermo Lasso applied the "cross death" to dissolve parliament and call for early elections. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images) / Franklin Jacome