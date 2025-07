Senado de Italia aprueba proyecto que castigaría el feminicidio con cadena perpetua

Protesters hold placards reading 'Femicide is a state homicide' and 'We want us alive' outside the University of Milan during a demonstration following the suspected feminicide of 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin, in Milan, on November 22, 2023. A court in Germany said on November 22 it has approved the extradition of a 22-year-old Italian university student arrested in Germany for allegedly kidnapping and killing his former girlfriend. The suspect's lawyer had identified him as Filippo Turetta, who went missing more than a week ago along with his fellow student and former girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. In the year to November 12, there have been 102 murder cases with female victims in Italy, 82 of whom were killed by family members or current or former partners, according to the interior ministry. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) / PIERO CRUCIATTI