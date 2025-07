Francia promoverá plan de ajuste fiscal en 2026 que contempla congelar pensiones y eliminar festivos

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou gives an address to unveil the main guidelines of France's 2026 budget, a financial and political puzzle since it foresees a significant tightening of 40 billion in savings, in addition to increasing the military budget, in Paris on July 15, 2025. The aim is to reduce the deficit to 4.6% of GDP next year, down from 5.8% in 2024, in an international context that is volatile and uncertain, amid trade tensions. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / THOMAS SAMSON