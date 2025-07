Erdoğan y PPK: Turquía da un “paso irreversible” a la paz con desarme de guerrilla kurda

ANKARA (Turkey), 07/07/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(C), head of Turkish Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin (R), Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala (2-R), Turkish pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) delegation members Pervin Buldan (2-L) and Mithat Sancar (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 07 July 2025. Since jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan publicly called for the disarmament of the PKK in February 2025, DEM delegations have continued efforts to advance a potential peace process. (Turquía) EFE/EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT ( EFE )