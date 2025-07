Bulgaria se une a la conversión del Euro tras bajar la inflación

Sofia (Bulgaria), 08/07/2025.- People wave national flags during a protest against the adoption of the Euro, in front of the European Parliament building in Sofia, Bulgaria, 08 July 2025. The European Parliament and, following a decision by the Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels, will make the final decisions that will determine whether Bulgaria will join the Eurozone. (Protestas, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV / VASSIL DONEV ( EFE )