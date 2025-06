Zelenski denuncia ataque ruso con 477 drones y 60 misiles: murió un piloto y hay seis heridos

KYIV (Ukraine), 28/06/2025.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 June 2025. Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing Russian invasion. (Polonia, Ucrania, Kiev) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO / SERGEY DOLZHENKO ( EFE )