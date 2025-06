Serbia: protestas en contra del gobierno terminan en enfrentamientos

BELGRADE (Serbia), 29/06/2025.- Protestors faces off with riot police officers after a student-led rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 28 June 2025. University students are demanding accountability and calling on early elections after sixteen people died when the canopy of the newly renovated Novi Sad Railway Station collapsed on 01 November 2024. The station, which had been reopened on 5 July 2024 following renovations, was undergoing additional work shortly before the incident. (Elecciones, Protestas, Belgrado) EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC / ANDREJ CUKIC ( EFE )