G7 exime a empresas multinacionales estadounidenses de pagar un impuesto del 15%

Kananaskis (Canada), 17/06/2025.- Leaders pose during the G7, Ukraine, NATO and Outreach family photograph during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, 17 June 2025. World leaders are gathered from 15 to 17 June 2025 for the annual G7 Summit. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / LUKAS COCH ( EFE )