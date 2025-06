Francia se ofrece para dar seguridad a los puntos de distribución de alimentos en Gaza

BELGIUM (Brussels), 23/06/2025.- France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot arrives at the European Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2025. EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine following an informal exchange with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as well as recent developments in the Middle East after Israeli and US strikes on Iran and Iran’s response. (Bélgica, Francia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / OLIVIER HOSLET ( EFE )