Cuatro ministros griegos renuncian tras ser acusados de corrupción

ATHENS (Greece), 27/06/2025.- (FILE) - Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Makis Voridis at the Hellenic Parliament in Athens, Greece, 04 March 2025 (reissued 27 June 2025). Makis Voridis, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food Dionysis Stamenitis, and Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Christos Boukoros, have resigned over the OPEKEPE case scandal. Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis has accepted their resignations. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office reported evidence concerning the alleged involvement of two ministers in the misappropriation of European Union funds through OPEKEPE, the agency administering subsidies to farmers. (Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS / YANNIS KOLESIDIS ( EFE )