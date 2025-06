Israel ataca importantes puntos militares y nucleares en Irán

TEHRAN (IRAN (Islamic Republic Of)), 18/06/2025.- Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, Iran, 18 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel launched strikes across Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of Operation 'Rising Lion.' (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH ( EFE )