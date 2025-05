Pakistán propone un diálogo integral a India y se declara el peor afectado por terrorismo

PESHAWAR (Pakistan), 10/05/2025.- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on TV following the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 10 May 2025. Pakistan and India have confirmed an immediate ceasefire, following days of military escalation between the two countries. The ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump and confirmed by both countries' officials, aims to halt military operations and focus on diplomatic solutions. EFE/EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB / BILAWAL ARBAB ( EFE )