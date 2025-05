Pakistán autoriza una “respuesta apropiada” a los ataques de India

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan), 07/05/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Pakistani Press Information Department shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) attending a meeting of the National Security Committee after India's missile strikes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 07 May 2025. India said it conducted military strikes on nine sites in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir. EFE/EPA/PAKISTAN PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / PAKISTAN PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT HANDOUT ( EFE )