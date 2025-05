Israel: Rebeldes hutíes atacan con un misil aeropuerto de Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv (Israel), 04/05/2025.- An airplane takes off as damage caused by a ballistic missile fired from Yemen is seen at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, 04 May 2025. According to Israel's military spokesperson, a ballistic missile fired from Yemen hit at the Ben Gurion airport. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching the missile. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )