Elecciones en Australia: Laboristas ganan las legislativas y mantienen el gobierno

SYDNEY (Australia), 03/05/2025.- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan acknowledge the crowd at the Labor Election Night function for the 2025 Federal Election at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club on Election Day of the 2025 federal election in Sydney, Australia, 03 May 2025. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / LUKAS COCH ( EFE )