OMS dice que situación es Gaza es “una abominación”

SANA'A (Yemen), 01/05/2025.- Yemeni soldiers patrol in Sana'a, Yemen, 01 May 2025. Houthis have vowed to continue military operations against Israel and US ships in waters around Yemen in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid US airstrikes on Yemen, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a speech on 01 May. The Houthi leader claimed that his group has managed to confront US warships and block Israel’s maritime traffic in the Red Sea. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )