Rusia denuncia ataques ucranianos a infraestructuras energéticas

Undisclosed (Ukraine), 01/04/2025.- A handout photo made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, operating a night drone at an undisclosed location near the Chasiv Yar frontline, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 31 March 2025 (issued on 01 April 2025), amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / 24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT ( EFE )