Trump amenaza con bombardear Irán si no hay negociaciones

TEHRAN (IRAN(Islamic Republic Of)), 29/03/2025.- An Iranian painter repaints one of the famous anti-US murals in Tehran, Iran, 29 March 2025. The tension between the US and Iran is going on as, according to the Iranian foreign ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on 28 March 2025 that Iran has responded to US President Donald Trump's letter about reaching a new nuclear agreement, through the Oman administration. (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH ( EFE )