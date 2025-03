Olaf Scholz presenta su apoyo a Canadá respecto a Trump

HANOVER (Germany), 30/03/2025.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media before the opening ceremony of the Hanover Fair 2025 (Hannover Messe) in Hanover, Germany, 30 March 2025. More than 4,000 exhibitors are expected to showcase their innovations from 31 March to 04 April at what is billed as the world's largest industrial trade fair, with visitors from approximately 150 countries expected. The main focus this year is on robotics, mechanical engineering, power-train technology, and energy production under the motto 'Energizing a Sustainable Industry.' The partner country in 2025 is Canada. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE ( EFE )