Altos mandos militares de Europa se reunirán para coordinar posible despliegue de tropas en Ucrania

London London (United Kingdom United Kingdom), 15/03/2025.- Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, speaks during a news conference following a virtual meeting with international leaders on support for Ukraine in London, UK, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Starmer said some 25 allied leaders agreed on Saturday to keep tightening restrictions on Russia’s economy in an effort to draw President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to secure a cease-fire in its war with Ukraine. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference following a virtual meeting with international leaders on support for Ukraine in London, Britain, 15 March 2025. Starmer told global leaders to keep the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'come to the table' over a ceasefire in Ukraine. (Ucrania, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/Betty Laura Zapata Betty Laura Zapata / POOL / Betty Laura Zapata / POOL ( EFE )