Estos son los famosos que apoyan a Kamala Harris ¿Algún colombiano?

Houston (United States), 25/10/2024.- US singers Kelly Rowland (L) and Beyonce (R) speak during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 25 October 2024. Harris is running against former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the United States will hold its election on 05 November 2024. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CARLOS RAMIREZ / CARLOS RAMIREZ ( EFE )