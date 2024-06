Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU aprueba resolución en apoyo a propuesta de tregua en Gaza

New York (United States), 10/06/2024.- Ambassadors of the Security Council vote in favor of the draft resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting at UN Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 10 June 2024. The council ultimately passed a resolution by the United States that supports a plan presented by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL ( EFE )