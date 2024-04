Galería: El cielo de Atenas se tiñe de naranja por las nubes de polvo del Sáhara

Athens (Greece), 23/04/2024.- People stroll around the Acropolis area while African dust covers the sky of Athens, Greece, 23 April 2024. According to the National Observatory of Athens, the atmospheric circulation over Greece favors the transfer of warm air masses from Africa to Greece, resulting in very high temperatures and the transfer of significant amounts of Saharan dust. (Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS / GEORGE VITSARAS