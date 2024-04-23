Pitbull anunció su nueva gira ‘Party After Dark Tour’
La gira estará por 25 fechas por Estados Unidos con invitados especiales.
Pitbull anunció este martes 23 de abril su gira ‘Party After Dark’ , que estará por 26 ciudades de Estados Unidos con T-Pain y Lil Jon como invitados especiales.
La gira comenzará el 21 de agosto en la ciudad de Bristow, Virginia y terminará con un show en Albuquerque, Nuevo México el 5 de octubre.
Recordemos que el artista estadounidense de origen cubo estuvo recientemente de gira con Enrique Iglesias y Ricky Martin.
Pero el artista está listo para salir de gira nuevamente este año. “Otra gira increíblemente dinámica con una mezcla electrizante de los mayores éxitos de su carrera reconocibles al instante y sorpresas”, según un comunicado de prensa.
Los lanzamientos más recientes de Pitbull son Trackhouse y Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition, con invitados especiales como Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, T-Pain y Omar Courtz.
Las entradas para el Party After Dark Tour saldrán a la venta el viernes 26 de abril LiveNation.com.
Estas son todas las fechas de la gira en EE.UU.:
- 21 de agosto – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- 23 de agosto – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- 24 de agosto – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- 25 de agosto – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- 29 de agosto – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- 30 de agosto – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- 31 de agosto – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 1 de septiembre – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- 4 de septiembre – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 6 de septiembre – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 7 de septiembre – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 8 de septiembre – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- 12 de septiembre – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
- 13 de septiembre – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- 14 de septiembre – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- 15 de septiembre – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- 18 de septiembre – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 19 de septiembre – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- 21 de septiembre – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- 22 de septiembre – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 25 de septiembre – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 27 de septiembre – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
- 28 de septiembre – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- 3 de octubre – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
- 4 de octubre – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 5 de octubre – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater