Representante Uscátegui ya está en Colombia tras ser inadmitido en Venezuela

Colombian opposition congressman Jose Jaime Uscategui walks down the corridors of the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, on 20 April 2024. Uscategui, who was not admitted to Venezuela for a visit on 19 April, tried to be an observer of the peace negotiations the Colombian Government held in Venezuela with the guerrilla group ELN (Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional, National Liberation Army). EFE/ Carlos Ortega / Carlos Ortega ( EFE )