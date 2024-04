Juicio a Trump: primera semana concluye con elección de jurado y señalamientos a juez

Philadelphia (United States), 18/04/2024.- US President Joe Biden (C), standing before members of the Kennedy family, speaks at a campaign event after the Kennedys endorsed him for president, at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 18 April 2024. The Kennedy family endorsement comes as a rebuke to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent. (Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO