David Alonso gana el GP de Las Américas y se acerca al liderato del campeonato de Moto 3

Austin (United States), 13/04/2024.- Colombian rider David Alonso of the CFMOTO Aspar Team in action during qualifying for the Moto3 category for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 13 April 2024 (Motociclismo, Ciclismo) EFE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS / ADAM DAVIS ( EFE )