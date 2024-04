Sídney: ataque con cuchillo deja seis personas muertas

Sydney (Australia), 13/04/2024.- Police and emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after police responded to reports of multiple stabbings inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, 13 April 2024. New South Wales Police confirmed that at least five people died following a knife attack carried out by a man who was later shot dead by police. Several others were hospitalized with some in critical conditions. EFE/EPA/STEVE MARKHAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / STEVE MARKHAM