‘Desintrusión’: el nuevo concepto nacido en la Amazonía

LETICIA, COLOMBIA - JULY 8: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Colombian President, Gustavo Petro (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) pose for a picture after attending a meeting on the protection of the Amazon Forest, in Leticia, Colombia on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Colombian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu