Es desmantelada una red de tráfico de cocaína que conectaba a América Latina con Europa

An Italian Carabiniere stands next to a slide-show illustrating the " Decollo" international anti-drugs operation during a news conference at a Rome's Carabinieri headquarter 28 January 2004 in Rome. Italian police seized thousands of kilos of Colombian cocaine today in a massive international anti-drugs operation aimed at cracking a vast network run by Colombian cartels and the Calabrian mafia, officials said. The Italians, working with police in six other countries, Australia, Colombia, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Venezuela, issued some 100 arrest warrants here with another 40 issued abroad, they said. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images) / ANDREAS SOLARO