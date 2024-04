Manifestantes en Israel acusan a Netanyahu de “traidor” y piden “elecciones ya”

Jerusalem (Ó-), 02/04/2024.- Israeli anti government protesters hold torches and placards march during a protest outside the Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu residence, in Jerusalem, 02 April 2024. According to Israeli IDF 134 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza . Protesters declared four days rallies outside the Knesset including setting up tents until the return of all the hostages and immediate government dissolution (Protestas, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )