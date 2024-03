Cuatro sospechosos del atentado de Moscú ingresan a prisión preventiva

Moscow (Russian Federation), 24/03/2024.- A suspect (L) in the shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue sits inside a defendant's enclosure during a hearing on pretrial restrictions at Basmanny district court, in Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2024. At least 137 people were killed and more than 180 hospitalized after a group of gunmen attacked the concert hall in the Moscow region on 22 March evening, Russian officials said. Eleven suspects, including all four gunmen directly involved in the terrorist attack, have been detained, according to Russian authorities. (Terrorista, Atentado terrorista, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY / SERGEI ILNITSKY ( EFE )