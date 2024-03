¿Por qué la U. Europea multó a Apple con 1800 millones de euros?

Beijing (China), 07/09/2023.- A man walks beside an Apple store at a mall in Beijing, China, 07 September 2023. China demanded officials at central government agencies stop using Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices at work, and the cease bringing them into the office, according to the Wall Street Journal's report on 06 September. EFE/EPA/WU HAO / WU HAO ( EFE )