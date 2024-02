Agricultores belgas bloquean autopista en protestas

Farmers take their tractors to the streets for a protest action at the Noorderlaan near the port of Antwerp, organized by several agriculture unions, Tuesday 13 February 2024 in Antwerp. Farmers' protest across Europe as they demand better conditions to grow, produce and maintain a proper income. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS (Photo by JONAS ROOSENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JONAS ROOSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) / JONAS ROOSENS