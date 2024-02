Ecuador votará referéndum propuesto por Daniel Noboa el 21 de abril

A woman votes at a polling station in Quito during the Ecuadorean presidential election and referendum on mining and petroleum, on August 20, 2023. Ecuador holds a presidential election after a campaign marked by the murder of a top candidate and vows to tackle the lawlessness that has engulfed the once-peaceful nation. Alongside the presidential vote, two key referendums are taking place in one of the world's most biodiverse countries. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images) / MARTIN BERNETTI