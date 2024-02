Karol G es reconocida como Mujer del Año 2024, según Billboard

.@karolg will receive the WOMAN OF THE YEAR award and perform at #BBWomenInMusic on March 6 in Los Angeles 🏆



Get tickets now: https://t.co/tDcCvGEmic



Unable to attend March 6? Watch Billboard Women in Music on March 7 at https://t.co/qimuyzojio pic.twitter.com/1NGWKlDkql