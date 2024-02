Protestas en Alemania causan cancelación de más de 1.100 vuelos

Frankfurt (Germany), 01/02/2024.- Employees of the aviation security sector take part in a strike at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, 01 February 2024. The United Services Union (ver.di) has called for all-day strikes at several German airports on 01 February. Strikes will take place at the airports in Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Cologne, Duesseldorf, Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt, Frankfurt Main and Stuttgart. (Alemania, Colonia, Dresde, Hamburgo) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK / RONALD WITTEK ( EFE )