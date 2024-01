Japón condena a muerte al responsable de un incendio en un estudio de animación

Kyoto (Japan), 26/05/2020.- (FILE) - Defendant Shinji Aoba is carried into the Fushimi Police Station of the Kyoto Prefectural Police in Kyoto, western Japan, 27 May 2020 (issued 25 January 2024). On 25 January 2024, a Japanese court handed down a death sentence to Shinji Aoba for the 2019 arson attack at a Kyoto Animation Co. studio that killed 36 people. (Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ / JIJI PRESS ( EFE )