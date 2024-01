75 mil latinos murieron por armas de fuego en EE.UU. desde 2001

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Mourners gather to remember Gyovanni Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 25, at a makeshift memorial at the location where both were shot during an altercation following a minor traffic accident as they celebrated their Puerto Rican heritage Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on June 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Arzuaga was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot would to the head where he was pronounced dead on Saturday. Perez died today from a gunshot wound to the neck. The young couple leave behind two children. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Scott Olson