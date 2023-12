Biden demandaría a Texas por su ley contra los inmigrantes

Eagle Pass (United States), 21/12/2023.- A Texas National Guard (C) watches as migrants walks up the hill at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, USA, 21 December 2023. It has been reported over the past few days that an average of 12,000 migrants have crossed the border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has passed a law that if a migrant crosses illegally they can be arrested. EFE/EPA/Adam Davis / Adam Davis ( EFE )