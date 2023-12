Zelenski se reunió con Biden en Washington por tercera vez tras el inicio de la guerra

Washington (Usa), 12/12/2023.- US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2023. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas/ABACA / POOL / Yuri Gripas/ABACA / POOL ( EFE )