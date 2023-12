"Venezolanos, entre el rechazo y la empatía": Ong Oxfam

People display a banner showing Colombian and Venezuelan flags stitched to each other, as the land border between the two countries, completely closed since 2019, is officially reopened, at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, on September 26, 2022. - Venezuela and Colombia on Monday reopened their border to goods vehicles following seven years of partial closure, including three years of full closure due to a political spat. Colombia President Gustavo Petro and representatives of the government of Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro attended the ceremony. (Photo by Schneyder Mendoza / AFP) (Photo by SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/AFP via Getty Images) / SCHNEYDER MENDOZA