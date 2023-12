Polonia abre nuevo paso fronterizo para el ingreso de camiones ucranianos a su territorio

HREBENNE, POLAND - DECEMBER 1: Polish protesters block the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing Hrebenne during a strike on December 1, 2023 in Hrebenne, Poland. Polish truck drivers continue to block the main Polish-Ukrainian border crossing points for freight traffic. The key demand of Polish protesters is to bring back the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to work in the EU. Due to the strike, about 3,000 Ukrainian trucks are already waiting in line; two deaths among Ukrainian drivers were recorded. The Polish Minister of Infrastructure called on Ukraine to fulfill all the demands of the Polish protesters. (Photo by Olena Danylo /Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) / Global Images Ukraine