Israel anuncia condiciones para extender tregua con Hamás

Tel Aviv (Israel), 26/11/2023.- People holds Israeli flags as they gather outside the Schneider Children's Medical Center waiting for released hostages to arrive, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 November 2023. Israel'Äôs Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 13 Israelis and four foreign nationals who were held hostage by Hamas in Gaza were released on 26 November. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, the USA, and Egypt, that came into effect on 24 November and includes a deal for the release of people held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. (Egipto, Catar) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ( EFE )