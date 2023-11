Cruz Roja recibe 17 rehenes de Hamás en medio de tregua con Israel

Tel Aviv (Israel), 25/11/2023.- Children hold posters reading 'Bring Back My Daddy' and 'I need My Daddy' during a gathering to support families of people kidnapped by Hamas militants, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 25 November 2023. Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, the USA, and Egypt, that came into effect on 24 November. The agreement includes a deal for the release of 50 people held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for 150 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. Thousands of people have died since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. (Egipto, Catar) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ( EFE )