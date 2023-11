Linda Caicedo, nominada a mejor jugadora del mundo de los Globe Soccer

🏆 #GlobeSoccer Awards 2023 nominees for BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR are: Bonmatí, Bright, Caicedo, Carmona, Daly, Debinha, Diani, Earps, González, Guijarro, Hasegawa, Ilestedt, Kerr, Leon, Oshoala, Paralluelo, Popp, Renard, Rolfo, and Stanway. pic.twitter.com/hzJHh81HvP