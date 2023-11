Antonia Urrejola experta de ONU, verificará problemas en implementación del Acuerdo de Paz

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 8: Chilean human rights expert Antonia Urrejola, representing the United Nations, addresses the media during a press conference held in Bogota, Colombia, on September 8, 2023. Antonia Urrejola, appointed by the UN, concludes her initial mission to Colombia, focusing on identifying and resolving obstacles to the 2016 Peace Agreement. She thanked the Colombian government, institutions, and civil society for their cooperation. Urrejola's report is due by the end of 2023, with another visit planned for November. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency